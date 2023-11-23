Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence physical properties such as boiling points. Propanamide exhibits strong hydrogen bonding due to the presence of an amide group, which significantly raises its boiling point. In contrast, methyl acetate primarily experiences weaker dipole-dipole interactions and London dispersion forces, resulting in a lower boiling point. Recommended video: Guided course 01:59 01:59 Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) Concept 1

Hydrogen Bonding Hydrogen bonding is a specific type of strong dipole-dipole interaction that occurs when hydrogen is bonded to highly electronegative atoms like nitrogen, oxygen, or fluorine. In propanamide, the nitrogen atom can form hydrogen bonds with water and other propanamide molecules, leading to a higher boiling point. Methyl acetate lacks such strong hydrogen bonding capabilities, contributing to its lower boiling point. Recommended video: Guided course 1:22 1:22 Hydrogenation Reactions Concept 1