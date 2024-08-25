Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following amides:
c. 3-methylbutyramide
There are four amide isomers with the molecular formula C3H7NO. Draw their condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC name for each.
Write the IUPAC and common name, if any, for each of the following carboxylic acids:
b.
Draw the condensed structural formula for a and b and the line-angle formula for c and d:
a. heptanamide
Propanamide and methyl acetate have about the same molar mass, both are quite soluble in water, and yet the boiling point of propanamide is 213 °C, whereas that of methyl acetate is 57 °C. Explain.
Arrange these compounds in order of increasing boiling points and explain your rationale for the order.
(i) formic acid
(ii) methyl formate
(iii) formamide.