Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 2

when dealing with isotopes, we can talk about the most abundant isotope, recall the atomic mass of an element is an average mass of all its isotopes. And we're going to say that the most abundant isotope for an element is the one with a mass number closest to the atomic mass of the element. Remember your mass number gives you the number of protons and neutrons together forgiven isotope. So if we take a look here, we have our element, there are atomic mass that isotope symbols and then we talk about their most abundant isotope. So for hydrogen, its atomic mass according to the periodic table is 1.008 am you and its isotope symbols are hydrogen. When it has a mass number of two, it's called deuterium and when it has a nice, when it has a mass number of three, it's called trillium. All right now, remember we said that the most abundant isotope is the one that has a mass number closest to the atomic mass. The atomic mass is one. Here are our mass numbers 1 2 and three. The one closest to the Atomic Mass is Hydrogen one. Its atomic its mass numbers one and its closest to the atomic mass of 1.008. Let's go to the next door, boron Born has two forms boron 10 and born 11. The atomic mass of boron is 10.81 A. M. You Looking at more on 10 and Boron 11. Which one has a mass number closest to this atomic mass? The answer would be boron 11 because 11 is closer to 1081 than tennis. And then finally we have sulfur. Sulfur has an atomic mass of 32.6 A. M. You when you look on the periodic table. All right now, some version of my show 0.7 But then remember, it's okay, you can either be 32.6 or 30 06 or 32. depending on which periodic table you're looking at. But that doesn't matter. Here is my atomic mass. Which mass number is closest to that? 32.06. And we see that the answer is sulfur. 32, 32 is closer to 32.06 than either 33, or 36. All right, so, just remember the most abundant isotope. To figure it out. Look at what the atomic mass of the element is on the periodic table. Look at the different mass numbers for all the isotopes, the one that has a mass number closest to that atomic mass is the most abundant isotope.

