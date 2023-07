oxygen consists of three isotopes, oxygen 16 17 and 18. If the atomic mass for oxygen on the periodic table is 15.999 a. M. U, which isotope is the most abundant. Remember we look at the atomic mass, which you can find on the periodic table for the element, and then you look to see which mass number is closest to it. The one closest to it represents the most abundant isotope, oxygen 16 would have to be the answer because it's number 16 is closest to the atomic mass of 15. am you.

