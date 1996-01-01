12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
Problem 12.34c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) A compound with the formula C3H7NOS that is both an amide and a thiol
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
29
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Hydrocarbons Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos