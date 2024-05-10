19. Enzymes
Enzyme Classification
Problem 21.24
The reaction that follows is catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase and occurs in two steps, the first of which (step A) is formation of an unstable intermediates (shown in brackets).
<IMAGE>
d. To what class of enzymes does isocitrate dehydrogenase, the enzyme that catalyzes this reaction, belong?
