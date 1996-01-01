14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
Problem 14.11
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
What products would you expect from oxidation of the following alcohols?
a. CH3CH2CH2OH
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
27
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice