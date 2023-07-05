Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Gases, Liquids and Solids
Heating and Cooling Curves
Problem 98
A 45-g piece of ice at 0.0 °C is added to a sample of water at 8.0 °C. All of the ice melts and the temperature of the water decreases to 0.0 °C. How many grams of water were in the sample? (3.6, 3.7)

