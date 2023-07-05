Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryGases, Liquids and SolidsHeating and Cooling Curves
Problem 95
A hot-water bottle for a patient contains 725 g of water at 65 °C. If the water cools to body temperature (37 °C), how many kilojoules of heat could be transferred to sore muscles? (3.6)

