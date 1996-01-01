13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Benzene Reactions
Problem 13.67
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Aromatic compounds do not normally react with hydrogen in the presence of a palladium catalyst but will if very high pressures (200 atm) and high temperatures are used. Under these conditions, toluene adds three molecules of H2 to give an alkane addition product. What is a likely structure for the product?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
24
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Benzene Reactions Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice