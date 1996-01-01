13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Benzene Reactions
Problem 13.76
Cinnamaldehyde, the pleasant-smelling substance found in cinnamon oil, has the following structure:
<IMAGE>
What products would you expect to obtain from reaction of cinnamaldehyde with water and sulfuric acid catalyst?
