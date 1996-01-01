13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Benzene Reactions
Problem 13.68
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The explosive trinitrotoluene (TNT) is made by carrying out three successive nitration reactions on toluene. If these nitrations only occur in the ortho and para positions relative to the methyl group, what is the structure of TNT?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
26
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Benzene Reactions Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice