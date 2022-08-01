Electronic Structure Concept 2

the goal of revealing the electronic structure of an atom is to help us locate a particular electron. Now, when we take a look at the atom, we're going to say that the black circle that shows the atom represents our shell, the shell gives us the size and energy involved. Once we go past the shell, so I'm gonna go past the shell to this blue part here. This blue part here represents our sub shell. The sub shell gives us the shape of an orbital within a sub shop. Okay, so it gives us the sheep. Once we go past that, we go into the red portion, this red portion represents our orbital. The orbital itself gives us the orientation of electrons in these in a set of orbital's. And then finally, when we go past that, we go to this green, we know that is an electron and electrons within an orbital can spin either clockwise or counterclockwise. When we get to the electron, we can examine the spin the electron ticks. So when we're talking about electronic structure, the breakdown is we're looking at the atom, the atom we go past and we look at its shells from its shelves. We can look at its sub shells beyond the sub shells, we look at its orbital's. Mhm and within the orbital's is where we find our particular electron, and we can look at how the electron spins either clockwise or counterclockwise. So this is the whole basic idea of electronic structure or examining an atom in hopes of finding an electron and examining how it spins either clockwise or counterclockwise within a particular orbital.

Hide transcripts