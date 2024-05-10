13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Isomers
Problem 4.32d
Determine the relationship between each of the pairs of the following compounds. Are they structural isomers (different molecules), conformational isomers (the same molecule), or not related?
(d) <IMAGE> and <IMAGE>
