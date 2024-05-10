13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Isomers
Problem 4.33b
Determine if each of the following cycloalkanes or alkenes can exist as cis–trans stereoisomers. For those that can, draw the two isomers. Label each of the isomers you drew as the cis stereoisomer or the trans stereoisomer.
(b) CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂CH=CH₂
