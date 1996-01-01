18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Amino Acid Classifications
Problem 18.110a
Textbook Question
Which of the following amino acids is most likely to be found on the outside of a soluble protein, and which of them is more likely to be found on the inside? Explain each answer. (Hint: Consider the effect of the amino acid side chain in each case and that the protein is folded up into its globular form.)
a. Valine
