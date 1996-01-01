Cell membranes are studded with proteins. Some of these proteins, involved in the transport of molecules across the membrane into the cell, span the entire membrane and are called transmembrane proteins. The interior of the cell membrane is hydrophobic and nonpolar, whereas both the extracellular and intracellular fluids are water-based.





a. List three amino acids you would expect to find in the part of a transmembrane protein that lies within the cell membrane.