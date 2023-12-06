Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the structure of the molecule. For alcohols, the name typically includes the longest carbon chain, the position of the hydroxyl (-OH) group, and the suffix '-ol'. Understanding this system is essential for accurately naming alcohols and phenols. Recommended video: Guided course 3:18 3:18 IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of alcohols, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is the functional group that defines their properties. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name and understanding the compound's reactivity. Recommended video: Guided course 1:11 1:11 Functional Group Priorities Concept 1