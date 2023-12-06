Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of organic molecules. For example, in 2-methyl-3-pentanol, the condensed formula would highlight the branching and functional groups in a compact form.

Line-Angle Formula The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures, especially in cyclic compounds. For cyclic structures, this formula allows for a clear depiction of the ring and substituents without clutter.