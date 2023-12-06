Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
a. <IMAGE>
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
c. 2-methyl-3-pentanol
Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
a. butane or 1-propanol
Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
b. 2-propanol or 2-pentanol
Rank the following according to boiling point, highest to lowest:
a. CH3CH2CH2OH
b. CH3CH2(OH)CH2OH
c. CH3CH2CH3
d. CH2(OH)CH(OH)CH2OH