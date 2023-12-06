Are each of the following soluble, slightly soluble, or insoluble in water? Explain.
a. CH3—CH2—CH2—OH
Master Rules for Naming Alcohols Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Are each of the following soluble, slightly soluble, or insoluble in water? Explain.
a. CH3—CH2—CH2—OH
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. propyl alcohol
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
c. <IMAGE>
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
a. <IMAGE>
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
c. 2-methyl-3-pentanol
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
d. 2,4-dibromophenol