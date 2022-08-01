Ions and the Octet Rule Example 2

here. We're told to write the condensed electron configuration for the sodium. I'll here. So, step one, we have to provide the electron configuration for the neutral form of the element. So, neutral sodium has an atomic number of 11. That means its electron configuration is one s. 2 to S to two P six three S one. Step two. We begin by removing electrons from the highest numbered shell to obtain a desire charge. Now recall each electron remove, causes the ion charge to increase by plus one. All right, So plus one here means we have lost one electron. So we removed that one electron from the highest shell number Here. Since this is a one and equals one. Both of these are two, so and equals two. And since this is a three N equals three, the highest shell number we have here is N equals three. Which would mean I'm taking the electron from this three S. Orbital here or sub shell here. That would mean that my sodium ion would have an electron configuration. A condensed one now remember has to be condensed. It would be here Neon because if you look what's left behind is one s. 2 To us 2 2 p six. That's the same electron configuration as Neon. Now, if you wanted, you could also Which is allowed. You could also say helium, which represents the one has to portion here to us 22 P six. This way is less common. This would be the better way of writing it because this is the most condensed. It can be our sodium plus one ion has the same electron configuration now as the neon element. Right? So here brackets with neon would be the most acceptable answer.

