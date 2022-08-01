Ions and the Octet Rule Concept 1

there's a tendency by main group elements in achieving eight valence electrons or a filled outer shell. But undergoing chemical reactions. Now, main group metals lose electrons to be like the noble gas that is before them, that is before them in the periodic table. So for example, let's say that we're dealing with the sodium adam. So sodium has an atomic number of 11. The noble gas that came before it is Neon, which has an atomic number of 10. So sodium wants to lose one electron so that it has the same number of electrons as neon. 10. Main group main group non metals though they tend to gain electrons to be like an old gas that is after them In the periodic table. So for example, let's say we have here, Sulfur, Sulfur has an atomic number of 16. It wants to be like the noble gas that comes after it which is are gone. So sulfur would want to gain two electrons and in that way have 18 electrons just like are gone now. Why are they doing this? Well they do this in order to create totally filled S. And P sub shells because this will lead to greater stability and help to lower further chemical reactivity. So if we take a look here, we have lithium and we have flooring, lithium here is one s. 2 to s. one here. This is electron is in its outer shell. So that's why it's being shown there. This is its outer shell electron. Flooring is one S 22 S 22 P five. It has this as its second shell electrons because they're both too. So in total about seven electrons. lithium wants to lose one electron so that it's S sub shell is completely filled because remember s can hold a maximum of two electrons doing this gives it a similar electron configuration as helium Florin gained that one electron that came from lithium and when again that electronic becomes negative. But more importantly, when it gained that electron it went to this p sub shell. So now it's two P six. Remember P sub shots can hold a maximum of six electrons. So now it's completely filled into doing this gives it a similar electron configuration to neon. Yeah. So now both of my original elements have been turned into ions that have similar electron configurations to their noble gases near them. This is the whole point. This is what they want to do. Noble gases are very stable because of their filled outer shells. And doing this allows lithium and flooring to mimic those noble gases.

