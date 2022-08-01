Ions and the Octet Rule Example 3

now with the non metal and ion we add an electron or electron to the orbital's with available space. So here we have to write the full electron configuration for the nitride ion. So first we're gonna start off by providing the electron configuration for the neutral form of the element Nitrogen has an atomic number of seven. Its electron configuration is one s. 2 To us to to P three Step two. We add electricity orbital's that can accommodate more electrons. Alright, so -3 here means that we have gained three electrons. So we need to add three more electrons. So here for nitrite ion, so as is already filled, it can only hold up to two. But remember your P can hold up to six. So the extra three that we need to add, we can add them there. So the nitride ion would be one S two, two, S 22 P six. We need to write the full electron configuration and this would be it. This would be a similar electron configuration to neon. But again, they're not asking for the condenser, asking for the full electron configuration.

