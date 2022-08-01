Ions and the Octet Rule Example 1

How many electrons must the magnesium atom, which has an atomic number of 12, lose in order to obtain a filled outer shell. So with this element you could take the approach of doing the electron configuration. That would work. You will see that you have one S 22 S 22 P S two. And if you were eliminated these electrons here that give you a similar electron configuration to a noble gas of neon, You could also say that Magnesium has an atomic number of 12. And remember we said that the medals want to lose electrons to be like the noble gases that came before them. The noble gas before it is neon Neon has an atomic number of 10. To have 10 electrons. Just like Neon Magnesium would need to lose two electrons. So you could also take this approach. Either way, you still get the same answer option. C magnesium wants to lose two electrons so that it can have a filled outer shell, like a noble gas. So here this is a giveaway that they want you to make it into a noble gas.

