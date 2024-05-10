17. Amines
Naming Amines
Problem 14.55
There are four amine isomers with the molecular formula C₃H₉N. Draw their condensed structural formulas, write the common name, and classify each as a primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°) amine. (14.5)
