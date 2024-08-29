Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. N-propylaniline
Master Common Naming: Amines Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. N-propylaniline
There are four amine isomers with the molecular formula C3H9N. Draw their condensed structural formulas, write the common name, and classify each as a primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°) amine.
Write the common name and classify each of the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°): (14.5)
a.
Write the common name and classify each of the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
b.
Name the following amines, and identify them as primary, secondary, or tertiary:
b.
Baeocystin is a hallucinogenic compound that is isolated from the mushroom Psilocybe baeocystis and has the structure shown below. What heterocyclic base (Table 16.1) is the parent of this compound?