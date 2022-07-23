Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 1440 can be expressed as 1.44 x 10^3, where 1.44 is the coefficient and 10^3 indicates that the decimal point in 1.44 is moved three places to the right. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Scientific Notation

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. In scientific notation, the coefficient should be expressed with the appropriate number of significant figures based on the original number. For 1440, if it is known to have three significant figures, it should be written as 1.44 x 10^3, ensuring that the precision of the original number is maintained. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2