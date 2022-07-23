Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 530,000 can be expressed as 5.3 x 10^5, where 5.3 is the coefficient and 10^5 indicates the number of places the decimal point has moved. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Scientific Notation

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. In scientific notation, only the digits in the coefficient are considered significant. For instance, in the number 5.3 x 10^5, both digits '5' and '3' are significant, which helps convey the accuracy of the measurement or value being represented. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2