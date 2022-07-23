Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 650 can be expressed as 6.5 x 10^2, where 6.5 is the coefficient and 2 is the exponent indicating the number of places the decimal point is moved.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. In scientific notation, the significant figures are represented in the coefficient. For instance, in the number 6.5 x 10^2, both digits '6' and '5' are significant, indicating the precision of the measurement being represented.