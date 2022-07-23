Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Scientific Notation
Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 650 can be expressed as 6.5 x 10^2, where 6.5 is the coefficient and 2 is the exponent indicating the number of places the decimal point is moved.
Significant Figures
Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. In scientific notation, the significant figures are represented in the coefficient. For instance, in the number 6.5 x 10^2, both digits '6' and '5' are significant, indicating the precision of the measurement being represented.
Exponent Rules
Exponent rules govern how to manipulate powers of ten in mathematical expressions. When converting numbers to scientific notation, understanding how to apply these rules is essential. For example, when multiplying numbers in scientific notation, you add the exponents, while for division, you subtract them. This is crucial for correctly interpreting and calculating values in scientific contexts.
