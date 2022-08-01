here, we can say using desperate theory, the locations of surrounding elements and lone pairs around the central element are determined here. We're going to say that the number of electron groups on the central element can either be 23 or four. If we take a look here at our molecular shapes, we're going to say when your central element has two electron groups, they both are going to be surrounding elements. So this black ball here represents our central element and it's connected to two surrounding elements for bonding groups. When we have three electron groups on the central element, there's two possibilities. The central element either has three Surrounding elements or it has two surrounding elements and one lone pair. When the central element has four electron groups, then there are three possibilities. The central element could either be connected to four surrounding groups and that's it. Or it can be connected to three surrounding groups and one lone pair. Or it could be connected to two surrounding groups and two lone pairs. So just realize the different combinations that exist and realize the more electronic groups that we have on the central element, the more the possible shapes that can arise. Now, all you have to remember our electron groups of 23 and four. So don't worry about going beyond that. And just remember we're going to go more in depth in terms of naming of these molecular shapes Later on

