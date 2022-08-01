Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Molecular Compounds
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified) Example 1

Jules Bruno
37
Here it asks how many electronic groups on the nitrogen atom based on the following lewis. So here we have NH three. Remember your electron groups equals the lone pair or pairs on the central element, plus the bonding groups on the central element. Remember Bondi groups are just these surrounding elements. So if we take a look here, we have one long pair on the central element Plus 1, 2, 3 surrounding elements, which equates to three bonding groups. So the total number of electron groups on the nitrogen would be four.
