How many electron groups lone pairs and bonding groups does the compound have, respectively? Alright, so electron groups were going to abbreviate as E. G, lone pairs on the central element as LP and bonding groups as B. G. All right, so long pairs on the central element, we have one lone pair on the central element, Bonding groups are the surrounding elements attached to that central element. There will be one two bonding groups. That means we have a total of three electron groups. All right, so we say we have three electron groups, one lone pair add to bonding groups for this particular compound.

