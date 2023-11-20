Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonding Hydrogen bonding occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, like oxygen, interacts with another electronegative atom. Alcohols can form strong hydrogen bonds due to the presence of an -OH group, leading to higher boiling points. In contrast, aldehydes and ketones lack this capability, resulting in lower boiling points despite having similar molecular weights.

Molecular Polarity Molecular polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge across a molecule. Aldehydes and ketones are polar due to the carbonyl group (C=O), which allows for dipole-dipole interactions, raising their boiling points above those of non-polar alkanes. However, these interactions are weaker than the hydrogen bonds in alcohols, explaining the lower boiling points of aldehydes and ketones compared to alcohols.