Hydrogen Bonding
Hydrogen bonding occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, like oxygen, interacts with another electronegative atom. Alcohols can form strong hydrogen bonds due to the presence of an -OH group, leading to higher boiling points. In contrast, aldehydes and ketones lack this capability, resulting in lower boiling points despite having similar molecular weights.
Molecular Polarity
Molecular polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge across a molecule. Aldehydes and ketones are polar due to the carbonyl group (C=O), which allows for dipole-dipole interactions, raising their boiling points above those of non-polar alkanes. However, these interactions are weaker than the hydrogen bonds in alcohols, explaining the lower boiling points of aldehydes and ketones compared to alcohols.
Van der Waals Forces
Van der Waals forces are weak intermolecular forces that arise from temporary dipoles in molecules. Alkanes, being non-polar, rely solely on these forces, resulting in lower boiling points. Aldehydes and ketones, while having stronger dipole-dipole interactions, still experience Van der Waals forces, which contribute to their boiling points being higher than those of alkanes with similar molecular weights.
