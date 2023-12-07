Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar molecules, which have a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, tend to dissolve well in water due to hydrogen bonding. In contrast, nonpolar molecules do not interact favorably with water, leading to lower solubility. Recommended video: Guided course 01:34 01:34 Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1

Functional Groups Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of propanone and 3-hexanone, the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) in both compounds influences their solubility in water, as this group can form hydrogen bonds with water molecules. Recommended video: Guided course 1:11 1:11 Functional Group Priorities Concept 1