Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming organic and inorganic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and other characteristics. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances. Recommended video: Guided course 3:18 3:18 IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name, as they influence the naming conventions and hierarchy in nomenclature. Recommended video: Guided course 1:11 1:11 Functional Group Priorities Concept 1