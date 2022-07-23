Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
a. What atoms have the same number of protons?
Indicate if the atoms in each pair have the same number of protons, neutrons, or electrons.
c. 4018Ar, 3917Cl
Complete the following table for the three naturally occurring isotopes of silicon, the major component in computer chips:
For each representation of a nucleus A through E, write the atomic symbol and identify which are isotopes.
a. <IMAGE>
Which of the following answers give the correct number of subatomic particles for ?
