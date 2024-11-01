3:11 minutes 3:11 minutes Problem 89a Textbook Question Textbook Question ALLIED Health The structure of sucralose, found in the artificial sweetener Splenda, is shown in the figure. It consists of a chlorinated disaccharide made up of galactose and fructose. In its structure shown, (a) identify the galactose unit and the fructose unit. <IMAGE>

