Bonding Preferences Example 1

here it asks how many bonds and lone pairs are typically found around oxygen at Now, we're going to stay here. If we look up above, there'll be a little bit of cheating. So let's just think about this oxygen's and groups six a. Remember from elements from groups 5-7 a. The number of bands make is based on how many electrons they need to get to the idea electron arrangement. Oxygen's group six A. So it has six valence electrons. If it wants to follow the octet rule to get eight valence electrons around it, It wants to make two bonds and thereby pick up to additional electrons. So here we can say the number of bonds and oxygen atom typically makes us too. And then we can say the number of lone pairs around it are one to these lone pairs are not connecting to another element. So here that means, the answer is option B.

