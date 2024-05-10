23. Lipids
Fatty Acids
Problem 23.5
Draw the structure of the product you would obtain on complete hydrogenation of the triacylglycerol in Problem 23.49. What is its name? Does it have a higher or lower melting temperature than the original triacylglycerol?
