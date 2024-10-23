5:04 minutes 5:04 minutes Problem 23.8 Textbook Question Textbook Question Write an equation for the complete hydrogenation of triolein, the triacylglycerol with three oleic acid acyl groups for which you drew the structure in Problem 23.3. Name the fatty acid from which the resulting acyl groups are derived.

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 5m 5m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked