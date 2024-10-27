6:09 minutes 6:09 minutes Problem 23.22 Textbook Question Textbook Question Complete hydrogenation of triacylglycerol C in Problem 23.20 yields a triacylglycerol of what fatty acid composition? Would the hydrogenation product of triacylglycerol C be more like the hydrogenation product of triacylglycerol A or B? Explain.

