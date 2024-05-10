24. Lipid Metabolism
Oxidation of Fatty Acids
Problem 18.96a
Identify each of the following reactions a to e in the β oxidation of palmitic acid, a C₁₆ fatty acid, as (18.7) (1) activation
(2) first oxidation
(3) hydration
(4) second oxidation
(5) cleavage
a. Palmitoyl CoA and FAD form α , β-unsaturated palmitoyl CoA and FADH₂
