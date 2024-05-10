24. Lipid Metabolism
Oxidation of Fatty Acids
Problem 18.96c
Identify each of the following reactions a to e in the β oxidation of palmitic acid, a C₁₆ fatty acid, as (18.7) (1) activation
(2) first oxidation
(3) hydration
(4) second oxidation
(5) cleavage
c. Palmitic acid, CoA, and ATP form palmitoyl CoA.
Verified Solution
