15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Hemiacetal and Acetal Formation
Problem 15.44
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Cyclic hemiacetals commonly form if a molecule has both an alcohol group and a carbonyl group elsewhere in the same molecule, especially if they are four or five carbons apart. What is the structure of the hydroxy aldehyde from which this hemiacetal might form?
<IMAGE> Cyclic hemiacetal
