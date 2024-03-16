Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms. A hemiacetal contains one -OH group and one -OR group attached to the same carbon atom, which is also bonded to a hydrogen atom. A hemiketal is similar but the central carbon is bonded to two alkyl groups instead of a hydrogen. An acetal contains two -OR groups attached to the same carbon atom, which is also bonded to a hydrogen atom. A ketal is similar to an acetal but the central carbon is bonded to two alkyl groups instead of a hydrogen.