15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Hemiacetal and Acetal Formation
Problem 15.64
In Problem 15.24, you were given the structure of the free aldehyde form of glucose. Try to draw the two cyclic hemiacetal forms of glucose you would get if (a) the OH on C4 formed the ring and (b) the OH on C3 formed the ring.
