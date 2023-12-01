Draw the structures of the hemiacetals or hemiketals formed in these reactions:
b.
Master Hemiacetals and Acetals Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Draw the structures of the hemiacetals or hemiketals formed in these reactions:
b.
Cyclic hemiacetals commonly form if a molecule has both an alcohol group and a carbonyl group elsewhere in the same molecule, especially if they are four or five carbons apart. What is the structure of the hydroxy aldehyde from which this hemiacetal might form?
In Problem 15.24, you were given the structure of the free aldehyde form of glucose. Try to draw the two cyclic hemiacetal forms of glucose you would get if (a) the OH on C4 formed the ring and (b) the OH on C3 formed the ring.
For each compound shown next, determine whether it is a hemiacetal, a hemiketal, an acetal, or a ketal.
a.
b.
c.
d.
Write the structures of the hemiacetal or hemiketal that result from reactions (a) and (b). Write the structures of the complete hydrolysis products of the acetal or ketal in (c) and (d).
a. Acetone + Ethanol → ?
Acetals and ketals are usually made by reaction of an aldehyde or ketone with two molecules of a monoalcohol. If an aldehyde or ketone reacts with one molecule of a dialcohol, however, a cyclic acetal or ketal results.
b. Draw the cyclic ketal formed when the hemiketal from part (a) reacts with the ―OH labeled in blue.