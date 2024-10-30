3:16 minutes 3:16 minutes Problem 10.85 Textbook Question Textbook Question Match the terms (1) active site, (2) lock-and-key model, and (3) induced-fit model with the following descriptions:

a. the portion of an enzyme where catalytic activity occurs b. the active site adapts to the shape of a substrate c. the active site has a rigid shape

