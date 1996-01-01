1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
9:04 minutes
Problem 2m
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(••••) Carbon dioxide (CO₂) has no dipole moment (μ = 0 D). The related molecule sulfur dioxide (SO₂) does have a dipole moment (μ = 1.6 D) Explain this observation. [See Assessments 2.62 and 2.69.]
Verified Solution
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
35
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Differences between ionic, polar and covalent bonds with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice